Shallotte police want to talk to trio about purse theft

The Shallotte Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a trio of people wanted for questioning in connection with a theft at Walmart earlier this month.

According to officials, a purse was stolen from the Shallotte Walmart on Jan. 10.

Anyone with information, please call the Police Department at 910-754-6008 and ask to speak to Detective McLamb.

