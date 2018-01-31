Free turkey hunting seminar offered in Brunswick County

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the National Wild Turkey Federation are offering 11 free turkey hunting seminars across the state, including one in Brunswick County. (Source: N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission)

The seminars, which are open on a first-come, first serve basis, will be held from 6-9 p.m.

All ages and skill levels are welcome but those 16 years old and under will need their parents' permission to register.

Pre-registration is required and can be done here.

Officials say topics will include biology, hunting methods, calls and decoys, firearms and ammo selection, camouflage clothing, and turkey processing and cooking techniques.

Dates and locations are:

March 1

N.C. State University

SAS 2203 Auditorium

2311 Stinson Dr., Raleigh, N.C. 27607

March 6

Brunswick County Extension Center

Building N

25 Referendum Dr., Bolivia, N.C. 28422

March 7

Craven County Extension Center

300 Industrial Dr., New Bern, N.C. 28562

March 8

Onslow County Extension Center

4024 Richlands Hwy., Jacksonville, N.C. 28540

March 13

Bass Pro Shops

8181 Concord Mills Blvd., Concord, N.C. 28027

March 14

Cumberland County Extension Center

301 East Mountain Dr., Fayetteville, N.C. 28306

March 20

Mountain Horticulture Crops Research and Extension Center

455 Research Dr., Mills River, N.C. 28759

March 21

Haywood Community College

185 Freedlander Dr., Clyde, N.C. 28721

March 27

Burke County Extension Center

130 Ammons Dr., Morganton N.C. 28655

March 28

Forsyth County Extension Center

1450 Fairchild Rd., Winston-Salem, N.C. 27105

March 29

Guilford County Extension Center

3309 Burlington Rd., Greensboro, N.C. 27405

The statewide season for male or bearded turkey only is April 14-May 12 with a youth-only week from April 7-13.

