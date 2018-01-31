Mother of murdered woman: 'Her son doesn’t understand why she can’t come back from heaven'

“Her son doesn’t understand why she can’t come back from heaven,” Sheila Deans said in court Wednesday, fighting back tears as she explained the toll her daughter’s murder has taken on the family.

The first day of testimony in Nathan Elisha Tyler Jr.’s murder trial began Wednesday in Columbus County. Tyler is charged with murder, first-degree kidnapping and robbery with a dangerous weapon in the killing of Alicia Deans, whose decomposing body was found partially submerged in water in Clarendon on May 13, 2015.

Deans’ mother told the jury her daughter went to visit Tyler's son on April 28, 2015. She never saw her again. While on the stand, Deans spoke about the phone call she received from detectives.

“We found her, but she’s not alive,” Sheila Deans recalled.

In opening statements, prosecutors presented an elaborate plot describing the moments before Deans’ murder, saying Tyler Jr. “executed” her by shooting her in the back of her head.

Kayla Turner, who faces murder, first-degree kidnapping and robbery charges, took the stand Wednesday afternoon. Turner said she was with Deans the night she was murdered and admitted she had a role in the Leland woman's death.

Turner claims Tyler Jr., Michael Williams and herself came up with a plan to rob and kidnap Deans so Tyler Jr. could use her car to kidnap an ex-girlfriend. Turner said they lured Deans out to Columbus County by making her think she was on the way to mend up a relationship with her ex-boyfriend. Once she arrived at Tyler Jr.'s house, Turner said Williams came in with a gun, demanding money, and tied both of them up with shoelaces.

Turner told prosecutors on the stand she played along, allowing herself to be tied up, so Deans didn't suspect she was in on the plan. She went on to say the two were thrown into a car and driven out to a wooded area in Columbus County.

The plan was to leave Deans in an abandoned building, Turner said, while Tyler Jr. used her car. But the plan took a turn -- Turner claimed Tyler Jr. took Deans out into the woods and shot her.

Williams, who previously pleaded guilty for his role in the case is also expected to testify against Tyler Jr. in the trial. However, Tyler Jr.’s defense attorney asked the jury to be wary of what Williams and Turner say on the stand because they were “given a sweet deal” to testify.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.