Longtime Pender County school board member Herring won't seek re - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Longtime Pender County school board member Herring won't seek reelection

Katherine Herring (Source: Pender Co. Schools) Katherine Herring (Source: Pender Co. Schools)
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

After nearly three decades as a member of the Pender County Board of Education, Katherine Herring will not run for reelection this year.

Herring made the announcement in a statement Wednesday morning. 

Herring's statement in full:

"I would like to thank everyone for all the support they have given me over the years as a Pender County Board of Education member. Since 1990, I have served the county with dignity and the assurance of providing our children the quality education they deserve. I pray future board members continue to provide equality and fairness to all Pender County Schools students and employees. Our children deserve the best and our employees deserve a good working environment with trusted leadership. These factors help to build the network of success in Pender County.

"At this time I am announcing that I will not seek re-election for the Pender County Board of Education in 2018. I have enjoyed my service to the children of this county and will continue to keep them in my prayers. I will continue to work with the children as a servant of God and as a concerned Pender County citizen.  Thank you again for all your support. May God bless each of you and God bless the children."

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly