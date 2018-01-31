Longtime Pender County school board member Herring won't seek reelection

After nearly three decades as a member of the Pender County Board of Education, Katherine Herring will not run for reelection this year.

Herring made the announcement in a statement Wednesday morning.

Herring's statement in full:

"I would like to thank everyone for all the support they have given me over the years as a Pender County Board of Education member. Since 1990, I have served the county with dignity and the assurance of providing our children the quality education they deserve. I pray future board members continue to provide equality and fairness to all Pender County Schools students and employees. Our children deserve the best and our employees deserve a good working environment with trusted leadership. These factors help to build the network of success in Pender County.

"At this time I am announcing that I will not seek re-election for the Pender County Board of Education in 2018. I have enjoyed my service to the children of this county and will continue to keep them in my prayers. I will continue to work with the children as a servant of God and as a concerned Pender County citizen. Thank you again for all your support. May God bless each of you and God bless the children."

