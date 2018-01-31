NC man absolved of rape conviction gets settlement

A North Carolina man who was exonerated after serving nearly four years in prison on a rape conviction has received a financial settlement from the state.



The Rocky Mount Telegram reports that the North Carolina Industrial Commission awarded 47-year-old Knolly Brown statutory damages during a hearing on Monday.



Brown pleaded no contest to a second-degree rape charge in October 2009 in connection with the January 2008 attack on a 12-year-old girl who identified him as her attacker. The state forensics determined a hair sample found on the girl's body matched Brown.



Brown was released in June 2013. A three-judge panel voted unanimously that Brown had proved he was innocent after testing of DNA samples excluded Brown as the culprit.



Brown's lawyers have not disclosed the settlement amount.



