High School Basketball Scoreboard

Girls
West Brunswick 55, North Brunswick 45 F
Laney 59, New Hanover 36 F
Hoggard 60, Ashley 22 F
Pender 61, East Carteret 45 F
East Bladen 53, St. Pauls 46 F
Wilmington Christian Academy 42, Bethel Christian Academy 20 F
Coastal Christian 33, Harrells 13 F
Cape Fear Academy 47, Fayetteville Academy 34 F
Dixon 43, Trask 22 F
Red Springs 52, Whiteville 44 F
Boys
Ashley 41, Hoggard 38 F/OT
New Hanover 66, Laney 43 F
South Brunswick 57, Topsail 56 F
West Brunswick 70, North Brunswick 54 F
Wilmington Christian Academy 64, Bethel Christian Academy 38 F
Trask 65, Dixon 44 F
Cape Fear Academy 51, Fayetteville Academy 40 F
Coastal Christian 55, Harrells 48 F
East Carteret 55, Pender 53 F
Red Springs 60, Whiteville 47 F
St. Pauls 65, East Bladen 53 F
