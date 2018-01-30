Burr, Rouzer, Tillis respond to State of the Union

Lawmakers that represent southeastern North Carolina in Congress released statements following President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union Address on Tuesday night. Senators Thom Tillis and Richard Burr, along with Rep. David Rouzer (R-NC 7th District), had comments following the president's speech. .More >>
Julia Boseman told WECT Friday that she will run again this year in the New Hanover County Commissioners' race.More >>
Joseph A. Cina, who has law enforcement experience with the Wilmington Police Department and the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, said in a news release that he plans to run for Sheriff in Pender County in 2018, to succeed the retiring Sheriff Carson Smith.More >>
The Wilmington City Council welcomed a new member Tuesday night, and welcomed back three others for new terms.More >>
Congressman David Rouzer (R-NC 7) on Monday said if sexual misconduct allegations leveled against members of Congress are true, those members should step down from their seats. The second-term congressman also said if similar allegations are true against Alabama senate candidate Roy Moore, Rouzer believes Moore should remove himself from next month’s special election.More >>
