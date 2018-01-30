Basketball great Ralph Sampson to speak in Wilmington

The New Hanover High School boys’ basketball team had a special guest at its game against Laney Tuesday night at Brogden Hall.

Hall of Famer Ralph Sampson, who was a three-time national player of the year during his college career at Virginia, spoke to the Wildcats prior to their 66-43 victory.

Sampson is in Wilmington to speak to the Cape Fear Boy Scouts on Wednesday.

“I am here to support a cause, and it’s something near and dear to my heart and it’s very special,” Sampson said of the Boy Scouts.

Virginia basketball is also close to Sampson’s heart and he has been keeping up with how the Cavaliers, ranked second in the latest Top 25 poll, are doing.

"Right now, 20-1 isn't bad,” Sampson said of the Cavaliers, who beat Duke in Durham on Saturday. “We'll see if they can keep it going. They have about eight more games to go and they are sitting pretty right now."

