Deadly flu season: how to keep your family safe

The flu has taken the lives of 67 North Carolinians this flu season, with no sign of slowing down soon.

Across the country, at least 37 children have died from the flu, causing many parents to take more precautions than usual to keep their children safe.

WECT reached out to a local Facebook group used as a resource for Wilmington area moms and asked what parents are doing to protect their kids. Nearly 50 mothers responded, many saying they have implemented extra hand washing and cleaning.

Many also mentioned using Elderberry syrup and other anti-oxidant supplements, changing babies before putting them down for naps, and airing out rooms.

Dr. Brian Lanier, a pediatrician at Promina Health noted these tactics to help prevent the flu:

wash hands properly and often

avoid touching face

get the flu shot

Lanier said while the flu shot may might not be highly effective this year, it is better than nothing. He also suggested if you do get a flu shot this time of year, consider going to a drug store or pharmacy to avoid being exposed to germs in a doctor's office.

WECT reporter Alex Guarino also reached out to local businesses and attractions frequented by parents and children to find out what, if any prevention measures they are taking.

The Fit For Fun Center and Chuck E. Cheese are taking extra sanitation measures. The Wilmington Children's Museum said it sanitizes one room of the museum daily, and New Hanover County Libraries keep sanitizer near computers since the H1N1 virus outbreak.

Defy Gravity Trampoline Park reported taking no extra cleaning measures in addition to its daily cleaning.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.