Kevin Keatts exceeding expectations at N.C. State in year one

In his first season at N.C. State, basketball coach Kevin Keatts is working his magic rebuilding the Wolfpack program.

State has wins against four Top 25 opponents, beating Arizona, Duke, North Carolina, and Clemson.

“We have beat Duke and beat Carolina, and I am proud of that,” said Keatts, who took the Wolfpack job after three seasons in charge of the UNCW team. “But I am also proud of the other three teams that we beat in our league, and that’s what it’s about, focusing in on the next guy.”

His players bought into Keatts’ plan since Day 1.

“We are just getting used to wins like this, so it doesn’t become a surprise,” State sophomore Omer Yurtseven said of the team’s victory over North Carolina on Saturday. “We came here to win and not to lose. I am not surprised. I am just happy.”

Keatts won 79 games in three seasons with UNCW, and led the Seahawks to two consecutive trips to the NCAA tournament.

He hopes to enjoy similar success at State.

“For these guys, I give them tremendous offensive confidence,” Keatts said. “Take shots when you feel like you have them, but I ask you to play on the defensive end.”

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.