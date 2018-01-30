Historic marker language acknowledges unknown number of African Americans killed in massacre

New language for the proposed 1898 historic marker in Wilmington has been released, and small changes in wording could make a big impact.

The initial language stated 60 African Americans were killed in the massacre, which many groups took issue with, saying research shows the actual number of African Americans killed is unknown.

As proposed, the language on the proposed memorial will now read: "Violence left untold numbers of African Americans dead" as opposed to the initial "Violence left 60 African Americans dead."

Sonya Patrick, the southeastern regional director for the National Black Leadership Caucus, said Tuesday that removing the number was the right thing to do.

"A lot of hidden truths about the massacre and the evidence is right there," said Patrick. "We're glad that they did make some changes and that the social justice organizations and concerned citizens of both communities came together to advocate for change."

The NC Highway Historical Marker Advisory Committee will meet to formally review the language on May 22.

Patrick added that the National Black Leadership Caucus will continue to advocate for reparations for the descendants of those killed in the massacre.

