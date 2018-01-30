Seventh candidate announces intention to run for Pender Co. sheriff

A seventh candidate has announced that he intends to run for Pender County sheriff.

Larry Brown, a deputy with the Pender County Sheriff's Office since 1995, said in an email Tuesday night that he hopes to bring his wealth of law enforcement, administrative and public relations experience to the sheriff's role if he is elected.

"Pender County citizens need a sheriff who has the ability to lead us into the future," Brown said in the email. "As sheriff, I will serve the citizens with experience, honesty, integrity and leadership. We have choices. How we choose determines our future."

Brown said his 28 years of administrative experience include working with budget planning and personnel management and after taking his job as a deputy in 1995, "I have never had the desire to leave Pender County for any other agency."

The other men who have announced their intention to run for sheriff are: Jimmie Stokes, a school resource officer at Pender High School, Randy Burton, a former Wilmington Fire Department battalion chief, Joseph Cina, a former New Hanover County Sheriff's Office lieutenant, Jason Spivey, a NHCSO deputy, Alan Cutler, a state trooper with the NC Highway Patrol and Corporal Lawrence Fennell, a Pender County native who has spent the last 10 years with the Sampson County Sheriff's Department.

For more information on Brown, visit his website and his Facebook page.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.