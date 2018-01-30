He's lovin' it: Mike Lawrence leaves McDonald's for a life in comedy

Before becoming a full-time stand-up comedian who headlines clubs all over the country, Mike Lawrence worked at McDonald’s, and not just on a short-term basis.

He was a McDonald’s employee for seven years and while Lawrence is now enjoying success as a comedian and writer for TV shows, he hasn’t totally forsaken the Golden Arches.

“I ate it last night,” Lawrence said during a Tuesday afternoon phone interview. “My wife was on her way home and asked what I wanted to eat and I asked her to pick up two hamburgers.”

A Florida native who admitted that he thought his diet might have killed him by now, Lawrence, 35, will perform two shows each Friday and Saturday night at Dead Crow Comedy Room in Wilmington. Click here for ticket information.

Lawrence did shows in the Port City in 2013 during the transition period after Nutt Street Comedy Room closed and before Dead Crow opened in 2014. He said other comics have sung the praises of Dead Crow, which is southeastern North Carolina’s only full-time comedy club.

“People always say it’s great,” said Lawrence, who was the Season 1 champion of Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle and has written for Inside Amy Schumer and the MTV Movie Awards. “I hear nothing but awesome stuff. … We talked. (Comedians are) our own union.”

Self-deprecating on stage and in Tuesday’s interview, Lawrence has made a name for himself through writing sharp, funny jokes and working hard to hone his craft.

He said show business success for people who aren’t model quality attractive is tough to achieve, but those people probably appreciate it more.

“That’s true of all ugly people,” Lawrence said. “If you see an ugly person on TV, they fought for that because no one wanted to give that to them and look at them every day.”

