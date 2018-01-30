ECU: QB Minshew withdraws from school due to family matter

East Carolina starting quarterback Gardner Minshew has withdrawn from school to deal with a family matter in his home state of Mississippi.
The school announced Minshew's decision in a news release Tuesday. Minshew earned a communication degree after the fall semester and coach Scottie Montgomery had designated him as the No. 1 QB entering the upcoming spring practices.
Montgomery said "the door will certainly remain open" for Minshew to possibly return.
Minshew started five games last season, throwing for 2,140 yards and 16 touchdowns.
