Work session planned to address short-term rentals

Short-term rentals are turning into a long-term problem for leaders in Wilmington.

The issue has been debated for nearly two years and now, at a Monday night meeting, the city's planning commission handed the issue back over to City Council.

Council member Paul Lawler is not sure when a definite decision on short-term rentals will be made, but he said the sooner, the better.

“I’m glad that it’s being returned to council," Lawler said. "Hopefully now we’ll get it resolved because it’s been hanging around for a couple of years, and so it’s not good for the business community or the neighborhoods to have this up in the air. Council can address it and give an answer.”

A lot will go into the decision whatever it might be.

It’s important to address the effects of options like Airbnb and vacation rentals by owners (VRBO) on affordable housing, public safety and neighborhoods, Lawler said.

“If you have houses around you that are empty most of the week and only rented on the weekend, police always warn about open houses, so we want to look at that," Lawler said. "Then you want to see how much of that is really going on and how much of a concern that really is.

“My concern is the integrity of the neighborhood. I want to keep strong neighborhoods, and so my interest is, how does this affect the neighborhoods?”

Council member Neil Anderson agreed there are a lot of factors that will go into making a decision.

He said the city has to make sure regulations can be enforced, and it needs to come up with a way to register the rentals, figure out what homes will be considered short-term rentals and make sure the properties are registered and monitored, among other concerns.

WECT reached out to the other council members, and either hadn’t heard back at the time this story was written, or the members didn’t want to comment.

Deb Hays, the chairman of the planning commission, said she would rather have a “responsible decision be made rather than a rash one.”

Lawler said City Council is looking at information from people on both sides of the debate, and data from other cities like Asheville, which has put short-term regulations in place, before making a decision in Wilmington.

A work session is planned for council and the planning commission sometime in the next 30 days.

