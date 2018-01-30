Wrightsville Beach water quality on tap for system upgrade

Crews work at the Wrightsville Beach Town Hall to fix a sewer problem, including old clay pipes that make up about 80 percent of the town's underground sewage lines. (Source: WECT)

Officials with the Town of Wrightsville Beach plan to upgrade water and sewer infrastructure, but the fixes are only in the "early phases," so don't expect to see quick changes.

“We’ll definitely be looking at the water quality issues as probably the top priority,” Wrightsville Beach Town Manager Tim Owens said.

Tap water quality is the result of several factors from the original source to your glass at home.

The taste, which some find undesirable, contains “byproducts of chlorine and basically organic material,” said Owens. “We have older water line infrastructure too, and basically, a lot of that is ductile iron, so you have issues with internal corrosion.”

The first fix, set to happen in the “next month or two,” is the addition of aeration technology into one of the town’s four water tanks, according to Owens. The old water piping will eventually be replaced with PVC piping.

The sewer system underground is also in need of modernization.

“Our system’s over 60 years old, and we have a lot of clay pipe,” said Owens.

The clay piping is full of leaks, holes, and intrusions, according to a public works presentation earlier this month.

“Groundwater leaks into the system, so what it does is we pay to treat that with Cape Fear Public Utility Authority, so that’s an added expense,” said Owens.

The higher price to treat sewage trickles down to create higher prices for residents, according to Owens.

“It didn’t get broken overnight, and we’ve got a long way to go in terms of engineering, budgeting, those types of things,” said Owens. “We’re sort of in the early phases of really trying to do a master fix of all of these projects.”

