Suspect in fiery hit-and-run booked into Columbus Co. Jail

A hit-and-run suspect was taken into custody Tuesday in Columbus County, but not on a hit-and-run charge.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff's Office, Ertle Ray Freeman was booked into the Columbus County Jail on several traffic charges and a failure to appear misdemeanor.

A hit-and-run incident on Jan. 19 in which Freeman was allegedly involved caused the other driver's car to burst into flames, sending a 27-year-old woman to recover in a wheelchair.

Among Freeman's charges are reckless driving to endanger, driving while license revoked (impaired revocation), failure to yield when entering a highway, expired tags, no insurance and failure to give information to aid a person who was injured.

Brittany Stilley said she was driving home from work on U.S. 74 in Brunswick County when a truck pulled out in front of her coming from N.C. 87.

After hitting the truck, the airbags deployed in Stilley's car, which burst into flames before Stilley was able to exit the vehicle. She said she spoke to the driver of the truck before the other driver fled the scene.

The NC Highway Patrol incident report provided by Stilley confirmed the other driver fled the scene, and that he was charged with hit-and-run.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.