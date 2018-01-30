First Act: Play explores the 'Conundrums of Love'

A show about love hits the stage just in time for Valentine's Day. It’s also a show fans of literature will enjoy.
Who Am I This Time? (& Other Conundrums of Love) is adapted from stories by Kurt Vonnegut.
Director Anthony Lawson said three of Vonnegut’s stories are sewn together in a witty, smart and delightful comedy.
Show dates are Feb. 1-4, 8-11, & 15-18, with Thursday through Saturday shows at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3:00 p.m. at Cape Fear Playhouse, 613 Castle Street, Wilmington.
For tickets, call (910) 367-5237 or go to www.bigdawgproductions.org.
