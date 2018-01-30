Lane closures expected on Oak Island bridge - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Lane closures expected on Oak Island bridge

(Source: Oak Island Police Department Facebook page) (Source: Oak Island Police Department Facebook page)
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

There will be intermittent lane closures on the Barbee Bridge near Oak Island beginning Monday.

During routine bridge inspection, the NC Department of Transportation found some repairs that need to be made. Lane closures will take place starting Monday at 9 a.m. until Feb. 16 at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly