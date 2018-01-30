Chemours plans to offer filters to some residents near plant

The company that makes a chemical that's been found in private wells near its North Carolina plant wants to install water filter systems at homes served by those wells.
The Fayetteville Observer reports state records show Chemours wants to put carbon treatment systems in the wells. A state official recommended not implementing the plan or telling residents about it until it receives state approval.
The compound GenX is made at Chemours' plant in Bladen County. State environmental officials have been investigating since GenX was found in the Cape Fear River in 2016.
Chemours has since agreed to stop discharging it into the river, but it has been found in more than 250 private wells near the plant. Chemours has been providing bottled water to homes with elevated levels of GenX.
