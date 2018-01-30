Guns and Hoses ice hockey game pits police against firefighters for charity

The sixth annual Guns and Hoses Charity Ice Hockey Game is scheduled for March 31 at the Wilmington Ice House.

The game, which is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m., pits Wilmington police officers against Wilmington firefighters with all proceeds going to the Carousel House, a nonprofit organization that assists victims of child abuse.

Tickets, which are available at any Wilmington fire station or WPD headquarters, are $10 for adults, $5 for 13-18 year olds and children 12 and under get in free.

Spectators are advised to arrive early to avoid long lines.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.