My turn: Take steps to fight the flu

It appears just like everywhere else, the flu bug is biting us here at WECT. We’ve had to remind folks that if they are not feeling well to stay away until they get better.

We all share a responsibility in not spreading germs this time of year. And with the startling news that 15 percent of the deaths in the state due to the flu this year are from New Hanover County, it seems more important than ever.

Every time our news team updates our viewers on the flu, we get some familiar questions. People want to know if those who have died from the flu had the flu shot. Turns out some have and some haven’t. But the question seems to imply a doubt at the effectiveness or safety of the flu shot.

The fact remains the flu shot is not foolproof but it’s a tool in the prevention and it is believed to make the illness less severe if you do get it.

It’s a personal choice. I understand that. But I’d rather have as many factors on my side as I can get in this fight to stay healthy during flu season.

