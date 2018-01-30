WANTED: Pender Co. Sheriff's Office searching for registered sex offender

A registered sex offender is wanted for moving from his reported Pender County home and failing to notify authorities of his new address.

Michael Dewayne Gaskill, 56, was convicted in New Hanover County of indecent liberties with a minor on Sept. 14, 2011, and was ordered to register as a sex offender for a minimum of ten years.

Gaskill’s whereabouts are currently unknown, according to a spokesperson for the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, but he is known to visit Good Shephard Ministries on Martin Street in Wilmington.

Warrants are currently on file for this individual for failing to notify the sheriff's office of his new address,” the spokesperson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pender County Sheriff's Office at 910-259-1515 or their local police/sheriff's department.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.