Sheriff: Fentanyl bust 'blew' past raids away

Nearly 2.5 pounds of fentanyl recovered by the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office. (Source: WECT)

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, the latest fentanyl bust brought in at least ten times more of the deadly drug than any previous seizure.

"The last time we did it we said this is the largest bust of fentanyl," Sheriff Ed McMahon said. "This one blew that away."

Investigators seized nearly 2.5 pounds of fentanyl – enough to kill hundreds of thousands of people – and arrested four suspects in the month-long narcotics investigation.

"It's almost hard to imagine," McMahon said as he took in the magnitude of the bust. "When you are talking about one grain could kill you."

WECT's Connor DelPrete got a look at the seized fentanyl inside the sheriff's office crime lab. He will tell you why the emergence of the drug has forced a change in crime scene policy in this evening's newscasts.

