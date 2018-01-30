Alleged victim: Wilmington police officer said he would ‘(expletive) me up’

A Wilmington police officer was arrested Monday after he allegedly threatened a woman in a reported domestic incident last week.

Officer Michael Christopher Scott, 28, who lives in Leland, was arrested by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Monday after the alleged victim took out a warrant for communicating threats and injury to personal property – both misdemeanors.

In an affidavit in support of the warrant, the alleged victim wrote that during an argument Friday, Scott said “he was going to call someone over and ‘(expletive) me up’/beat me up.” She then alleged the next day Scott broke picture frames and threw her belongings outside.

In a form attached to the affidavit, the woman noted law enforcement was not called the day of the alleged incident.

Scott was booked in the Brunswick County Detention Center Monday under a $500 secured bond, and was released later that same day. He is expected to appear in court on March 8, according to court documents.

Our request for public information regarding Scott’s employment with the police department is being processed by the city’s HR department.

Scott was sworn in as a Wilmington police officer in July 2014.

