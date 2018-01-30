CFCC holds groundbreaking for Schwartz Center renovation

Officials with Cape Fear Community College hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning for its Schwartz Center renovation. (Source: WECT)

Officials with Cape Fear Community College hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning for its Schwartz Center renovation.

The renovations will include a 6,000 square-foot addition that will give the Sea Devil athletics program state-of-the-art locker rooms and a multi-purpose room for athletes to review film and study as well as to host events.

According to the CFFF website, the changes also will include:

A new laundry facility

Storage rooms under the bleachers

Dedicated training room and weight room

Resilient maple sports floor

Bleachers that meet current safety regulations

More efficient and effective lighting

New scoreboard with LED display

New flooring and paint for the lobby area

Exterior landscaping improvements

Essential equipment including floor mounted, portable goals, volleyball nets and other training equipment

Designated referee changing areas

Updated concessions area

