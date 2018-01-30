CFCC holds groundbreaking for Schwartz Center renovation - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

CFCC holds groundbreaking for Schwartz Center renovation

Officials with Cape Fear Community College host a groundbreaking ceremony for its Schwartz Center renovation. (Source: WECT) Officials with Cape Fear Community College host a groundbreaking ceremony for its Schwartz Center renovation. (Source: WECT)
Officials with Cape Fear Community College host a groundbreaking ceremony for its Schwartz Center renovation. (Source: WECT) Officials with Cape Fear Community College host a groundbreaking ceremony for its Schwartz Center renovation. (Source: WECT)
Officials with Cape Fear Community College hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning for its Schwartz Center renovation. (Source: WECT) Officials with Cape Fear Community College hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning for its Schwartz Center renovation. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Officials with Cape Fear Community College hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning for its Schwartz Center renovation.

The renovations will include a 6,000 square-foot addition that will give the Sea Devil athletics program state-of-the-art locker rooms and a multi-purpose room for athletes to review film and study as well as to host events.

According to the CFFF website, the changes also will include:

  • A new laundry facility
  • Storage rooms under the bleachers
  • Dedicated training room and weight room
  • Resilient maple sports floor
  • Bleachers that meet current safety regulations
  • More efficient and effective lighting
  • New scoreboard with LED display
  • New flooring and paint for the lobby area
  • Exterior landscaping improvements
  • Essential equipment including floor mounted, portable goals, volleyball nets and other training equipment
  • Designated referee changing areas
  • Updated concessions area

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly