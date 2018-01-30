Fifth suspect identified in Lumberton bank heist

A fifth suspect has been identified and charged in the armed robbery of a Lumberton bank on Jan. 23, according to a US Department of Justice spokesperson. (Source: FBI)

A fifth suspect has been identified and charged in the armed robbery of a Lumberton bank on Jan. 23, according to a US Department of Justice spokesperson.

“Demetris Smith is in a jail under a federal warrant somewhere in the Eastern District of North Carolina,” the spokesperson said in an email Tuesday.

Previously, law enforcement officers said four heavily-armed suspects wearing masks robbed the PNC Bank on North Chestnut Street in Lumberton around 3:30 p.m. Those suspects then led authorities on a high-speed chase through Robeson and Columbus counties, during which shots were fired at eight patrol vehicles.

On Monday, officials announced a press conference scheduled for Tuesday afternoon to update the case and provide details of Smith’s arrest, who according to the spokesperson has not been charged in the shooting.

However, that press conference has been canceled due to “ongoing investigative steps,” and the spokesperson declined to provide further information about Smith’s alleged involvement in the case.

Authorities previously arrested three of the initial four suspects, Daquan Pridgen, 26, Jeramie Ross Vaughn, 29, and Rashad Donavan Young 27, all of Whiteville, but say the fourth, Demetris Robinson, 26, also of Whiteville, is still at large.

Robinson, who police say has shown extreme violence towards law enforcement and should be considered armed and dangerous, is wanted on charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and multiple counts of assault on law enforcement with a firearm.

