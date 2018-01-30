Whiteville reviews bids for new city hall

The City of Whiteville is looking at bids to build a new city hall. Right now, the top bid is from Smith and Allen LLC Contractors, according to City Manager Darren Currie. (Source: WECT)

Currently, the top bid is from Smith and Allen LLC Contractors, according to City Manager Darren Currie.

Currie said the bid is for $2.486 million to construct the new city hall on South Madison Street.

Currie said the architect currently is looking at and evaluating the bids, and the city will review the bids later this week.

At a meeting on Feb. 13, the city will recommend a general contractor for the project.

According to Currie, they’ll look for approval for the project from the rest of the local government on March 6. He said they hope to start construction in the first part of April.

“It’s a long process, but a process we have to go through,” Currie said.

Demolition of the old city hall started in late December. City operations are currently taking place in a building on Hill Plaza.

