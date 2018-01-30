Tennessee Hound adopted from sheriff’s office euthanized after alleged abuse

Charlie, a Tennessee Hound adopted from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office’s Animal Services Unit, had to be euthanized after the dog’s owners allegedly abused it. (Source: NHCSO)

On Dec. 29, 2017, Keaton Alexander Messina Miller and Joshua Ryan White, both of Wilmington, surrendered ownership of their dog, Charlie, to New Hanover County Animal Services due to the dog having some form of hip or rear leg injury.

During intake assessment, Charlie was unable to stand on his rear legs, according to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the NHCSO.

“X-rays were taken and it revealed that both femurs were broken in half just above the knee joints and the femoral head and the ligaments were torn away from the left hip.,” Brewer said. “Charlie had to be humanely euthanized due to the extent of his injuries.”

As a result of its investigation, the sheriff’s office charge Miller with felony and misdemeanor animal cruelty for “being directly responsible for the injuries Charlie sustained.” He posted an $800 secured bond, and is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

White was charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty for failure to get medical care for Charlie within a reasonable amount of time.

