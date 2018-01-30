Wilmington man gets more than four years in prison for heroin trafficking

A Wilmington man who was found with nearly 200 bindles of heroin has been sentenced to more than four years in prison.

Trivial Poole, 45, pleaded guilty in a New Hanover County Superior Court on Monday to two counts of attempted trafficking of heroin and two counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin.

Poole was sentenced to between 56 and 104 months in prison.

On March 2, 2017, a defendant informed the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office that Poole was supplying him with large quantities of heroin.

Four days layer, a transfer of heroin between the cooperating defendant and Poole was arranged by detectives.

Poole had 194 heroin bindles and close to $800 at the time of his arrest.

“The distribution of heroin will continue to be prosecuted aggressively in New Hanover County, especially for offenders found possessing large quantities of this dangerous drug,” District Attorney Ben David said.

Poole has previous convictions for armed robbery and larceny.

