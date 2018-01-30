Man pleads guilty in Leland woman's killing, will testify against co-defendant

A man pleaded guilty Monday in the murder of a Leland woman and will testify against a co-defendant whose trial starts this week.

Michael Williams pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and kidnapping in the killing of Alicia Deans, according to District Attorney Jon David.

Williams will be sentenced after his testimony.

The trial of one of Williams' co-defendants, Nathan Elisha Tyler Jr., is starting this week.

Deans' decomposing body was found partially submerged in water in the woods off John Coleman Road in Clarendon on May 13, 2015, according to court documents. An autopsy revealed she was fatally shot in the back of head.

Fellow co-defendant Kayla Leigh-Ann Turner also is expected to testify against Tyler this week.

According to court documents, Tyler admitted to a detective after his arrest that he was involved in the case.

Tyler later backtracked on his admission in a letter to the court on Sept. 7, 2016.

