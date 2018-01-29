Mayor delivers State of the City address

At his State of the City address on Monday, Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo lauded some of the city's development and also addressed a pair of issues concerning local residents.

Saffo noted the new Convention Center hotel and redevelopment of the Water Street parking deck, but called on city and county representatives and citizens alike to work together on GenX, a contaminant in our drinking water.

"The situation that we find ourselves in today is that those levels have dramatically decreased," Saffo said of GenX, the unregulated chemical that was released into the Cape Fear River by the Chemours Company at its Fayetteville Works site. "We as elected officials, and you as citizens, must ensure that this will never, ever happen again."

Saffo also thanked New Hanover County commissioners and local lawmakers for their response and leadership on GenX and the opioid crisis.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.