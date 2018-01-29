Wilmington doctor gives hope to couples who are having problems conceiving

Zach and Tristen Dotsey are expecting thanks to IVF. (Source: WECT)

Many couples dream of starting a family. But it isn't always easy to get pregnant.

Now, a doctor in Wilmington is giving hope to couples who are having problems conceiving.

Couples no longer have to drive hours for In Vitro Fertilization.

A doctor in Wilmington is offering IVF for the first time in the Cape Fear region.

Dr. Karenne Fru of Coastal Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility started with three couples, as a “proof of concept” for New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

One of her patients gave birth in November.

The other two are due in March.

