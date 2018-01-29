Win or lose, UNCW men's basketball gives back to fans

Kids were able to get hands on instruction from UNCW players and coaches at postgame clinics this season. (Source: WECT)

It wasn’t your typical postgame Saturday night for the UNCW men’s basketball team.

The Seahawks had just suffered an 81-77 loss to Northeastern when the players and coaches took to the court to host a free kids skills clinic.

For head coach C.B. McGrath, giving back is important, no matter the result.

“We want it after a win, but you can’t control the wins and losses and when they are,” McGrath said. “It’s just nice for the community.”

McGrath was hands on, showing the kids how to get into the proper defensive stance.

“It just gets them involved with basketball,” McGrath said of the clinics. “We think it can be a fun thing, and they get some interaction with our players too. I always think that’s important.”

Seahawk video director Matt Lynch was in charge of the clinics and their content.

“We are just trying to come up with some station drills so they can have fun, but also improve their game, and it’s something you can do with a large crowd,” Lynch said.

Though the players were disappointed after the loss, once they started working with kids, their discontent didn’t last long.

“It makes it a lot easier,” UNCW junior Jacque Brown said. “We feel like we are doing something positive and doing something to help the kids out.”

“It was tough when they first came out because they had just lost and it was a tough loss,” McGrath said, “but once they get around kids, they get some energy. Kids give you energy no matter your age.”

UNCW hosted two postgame skill clinics this season. McGrath hopes to continue the program next season.

