Local pharmacies struggle to keep Tamiflu on shelves

Many are looking for medication to help fight the effects of the flu only to find out it’s not that easy to find.

Pharmacists across the country and in our area said they’re having a hard time keeping up with patients’ demands for Tamiflu. The drug can help lessen the duration of the flu if it’s taken within the first 24 to 48 hours of diagnosis.

While there have been temporary shortages, the Centers for Disease Control said there should be a sufficient supply of Tamiflu to meet the demand for the entire flu season.

Pharmacies in the area said they’re seeing a shortage of both the generic and brand name of the drug. Some of the stores’ shelves are completely wiped out of either version.

According to Elizabeth Locklear, pharmacy manager at the Rocky Point Pharmacy, the shortage is mostly with the generic version because that’s what most insurances cover.

“We have seen it in the past where we have done a lot of Tamiflu. There have been shortages of Tamiflu. It’s been a while,” Locklear said. "I don’t know if in those previous years the flu shot was more effective if more people got it, but definitely this year we have seen a great increase in Tamiflu, and the flu, than we have in previous years.”

According to Locklear, generic manufacturers won’t get Tamiflu back on the shelves in its regular supply until late February or early March.

“It’s unfortunate that the manufacturer can’t keep up with the demands and therein lies, and also shows, how this flu season is peaking sooner than anyone maybe imagined that it would,” she said.

If pharmacies run out of the generic version, Locklear said it can cost almost $200 to pay for the brand name out of pocket.

“If you can’t get generic in stock, then your only choice is the brand, and the brand is going to run you over $100 for one patient," she said. "So if you’ve got a family that you’re treating, that’s a family of four, is going to be 400-plus dollars and that’s just a really high expense.”

“It’s scary as a parent to think that I won’t be able to get this medication because we’ve had pediatric population patients already die with the flu so it’s a little alarming.”

According to Locklear, the Rocky Point Pharmacy is lucky because it has a backup supplier who is able to help keep the drug on the shelf.

She said the best way to fight the flu is to get your flu shot. If you can’t get Tamiflu before the first 48 hours of flu symptoms, Locklear said don’t bother buying the drug.

“It’s not really going to help," Locklear said. "Then you’re just throwing money away. You really need to start it at the onset of symptoms.”

