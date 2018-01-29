First at Four: Expert talks about the job outlook in Cape Fear region

Each year, thousands of new people move to our area.

But for those looking for work, the job market in this region is tough.

Corey Lewis, the owner and founder or Cape Fear Jobs, found three major points as he traveled through the region speaking with job seekers and employers

Employers say there's a lack of a qualified workforce Job Seekers say there's a lack of quality well-paying jobs There's a lack of understanding on both sides, with minimal community support at the median jobs and income level.

“The truth is real, our job market is in a lot of trouble,” Lewis said. “We are infatuated with building more housing, office space, strip malls and more of everything that we currently have an overabundance of and have hundreds of people moving here every month. The question looms, ‘Where are they going to work?’ The fact is there are no sustainable jobs.”

Lewis said 80% of businesses that make up the economy in the Cape Fear are small businesses.

He asked the community to continue to support these small businesses. He’s also challenging every agency in the region to cut their prices to small businesses.

