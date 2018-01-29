Georgia men arrested after leading Burgaw police on chase

Two men were arrested and jailed in Pender County after a car chase involving Burgaw police on Sunday.

According to a news release, Antoine Keith Sims, 19, and Tyshawn Jermel Cooper, 20, led police on a chase after a Burgaw officer attempted to pull them over for speeding.

Sims and Cooper, both of Lawrenceville, Ga., were traveling in a white BMW and the chase that started in Burgaw stretched into the Rocky Point area before ending on Little Kelly Road, where the BMW wrecked.

The suspects fled on foot into a wooded area, but were located and taken into custody a short time afterward with the help of the Pender County Sheriff's Office Patrol Division and K-9.

A search of the BMW yielded almost six pounds of marijuana and $51,000 in cash.

Sims was booked into the Pender County Jail on a $100,000 bond and charged with:

Felony possession of marijuana

Felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle

Felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana

Felony manufacture marijuana

Felony maintain a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance

Misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia

Sims was also cited for numerous traffic violations.

Cooper was given a $75,000 bond and charged with:

Felony possession of marijuana

Felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle

Felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana

Felony manufacture marijuana

Felony maintain a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance

Misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia

Their first court date is scheduled for Tuesday.

There was no reported damage to the law enforcement vehicles involved in the chase, nor any injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

