Canal Drive flooding could soon become a thing of the past

Town leaders in Carolina Beach want to collect vital data on flood depths and damage to help them decide the right solution to years of flooding on a well-traveled road.

Canal Drive seems to be one of the first roads in New Hanover County to close during severe weather or higher than normal tides.

"The bigger issue is when it floods enough and you can't get out of your driveway at all," said Jim Conner, a frustrated resident on Canal Drive. "For us not to have a road that's passable is pretty ridiculous."

The problem lies within the storm drains. The system floods easily with high tides and/or severe weather.

Town Manager Michael Cramer said a new project will analyze information from upcoming floods to decide what fixes need to be made on the road.

"Right now, we don't really have an idea of what the impact would be if we did those applications," Cramer said. "This information will help us find the degree of impact we have on any of the solutions we put forward."

Cramer expects residents to see progress on a solution in the next few months. The town will soon appoint a committee with the sole duty to fix the flooding issues on Canal Drive.

"Now you will see we put much more resources towards it in the coming years," Cramer said.

Conner has owned his house on Canal Drive for 15 years and welcomes a change after a long wait, but he also remembers countless days of barricades blocking his usual way out and said a positive step forward won't wash away the past.

"For a town to go this neglected for this long is pretty shameful," Conner said.

