Kadeem Allen named NBA G League player of the week

The NBA G League has named Maine Red Claws guard Kadeem Allen the player of the week.

The former New Hanover High School standout averaged 38 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game in three games last week for the Red Claws.

Allen’s week was highlighted by a career-high 46-point performance in a loss against the Long Island Nets last Tuesday night on the road.

The Wilmington native was drafted by the Boston Celtics in the second round, 53rd overall, in the 2017 NBA draft.

