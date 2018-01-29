Bridge work will close part of River Road to through traffic beginning Feb. 5

Bridge repairs will force a section of River Road to close for nearly two months.

A bridge located between Endurance Trail and Olde Towne Street needs to be repaired, meaning River Road will be closed to through traffic from Feb. 5-March 25. The closure will be located from Lorraine Drive to Independence Boulevard.

Detour routes are Independence to Carolina Beach Road on the north side of the closure and Sanders Road to Carolina Beach Road on the south side.

Marina Village in Riverlights will be accessible from Independence.

