4 arrested in Wilmington fentanyl bust

A quartet of suspects has been arrested in a large narcotics bust in Wilmington, the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.

According to officials, detectives with the New Hanover County Gang Task Force began a drug investigation into members, associates, and affiliates of the 720 Gang.

During the investigation, detectives determined a home at 808 McRae Street was being used as a gathering place for gang members.

After making a controlled buy of narcotics at the house, detectives executed a search warrant at the home on Jan. 26 at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Officers confiscated over 1,100 grams (2.4 pounds) of fentanyl, 75 bags of heroin packaged for sale, and seven grams of raw heroin. Marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and two firearms were also seized.

Marlon Raequan Miller, 21, was given a $150,000 bond and is charged with:

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin (three counts)

Sell or deliver heroin (four counts)

Maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance (two counts)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (three counts)

Parole violation

Sharmaine Lavone Ballard, 38, Tyreek Quanya Robinson, 21, and Tommy Ameer Sellers, 16, were each charged with:

Trafficking heroin

Conspire to traffic heroin

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana

Maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance

All three received no bonds for the charges.

