How to keep WECT News in your Facebook news feed

(RNN) - Changes that Facebook is making to your news feed could affect how you receive news happening in your area. A few simple steps will make sure you continue to get stories that matter to your family and friends from WECT News.
Go to our homepage and make sure you have "liked" WECT News. Hover over "Following" and select "See first" from the drop down menu.
Also switch "Events, Suggested Live Videos" to "On," and you're all set!
On your smartphone or tablet, go to the WECT News page and click "Like." The select "Follow" or "Following;" click it and turn "Get Notifications" to the on position.
Also under "In your news feed," select "See first" to move our posts to the top.
That's it! Thank you for choosing WECT News for your local news coverage.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.
A quartet of suspects has been arrested in a large narcotics bust in Wilmington, the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.More >>
A quartet of suspects has been arrested in a large narcotics bust in Wilmington, the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.More >>
Bridge repairs will force a section of River Road to close for nearly two months.More >>
Bridge repairs will force a section of River Road to close for nearly two months.More >>
A knitting group in Burgaw is taking donations for the American Heart Association's program Little Hats, Big Hearts.More >>
A knitting group in Burgaw is taking donations for the American Heart Association's program Little Hats, Big Hearts.More >>
A Brunswick County man was transferred to state prison this weekend after originally being sentenced to serve nine years in the county jail for multiple DWI convictions.More >>
A Brunswick County man was transferred to state prison this weekend after originally being sentenced to serve nine years in the county jail for multiple DWI convictions.More >>
On appeal, attorneys for a Wilmington man convicted in the presumed death of his coworker reemphasize a central argument made at trial -- there is little physical evidence that connects him to her disappearance.More >>
On appeal, attorneys for a Wilmington man convicted in the presumed death of his coworker reemphasize a central argument made at trial -- there is little physical evidence that connects him to her disappearance.More >>