Divine Divas to raise money for She Rocks, which recently lost its co-founder to cancer

A show featuring our area's best-known divas will help women in treatment for ovarian cancer.

The Thalian Association Community Theatre (TACT) will present the "Divine Divas" concert on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 2 and 3.

It's a fundraiser for She Rocks, which raises money for the UNC Lineberger Cancer Center for research and benefits the Zimmer Cancer at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

The organization was co-founded by Tracy Brown and Beth Quinn, who have both since died from ovarian cancer.

Quinn passed away earlier this month.

The event also supports TACT.

It will be held at the 2nd Street Stage in the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center.

For tickets and more, click here or call 910-251-1788.

