Local addicts spending years in county jail without treatment

A Brunswick County man was transferred to state prison this weekend, after originally being sentenced to serve 9 years in the county jail for multiple DWI convictions. Brandon Hewett protested the conditions of his confinement, saying he had limited access to daylight, and could not get treatment in the Brunswick County Jail for his alcohol addiction.

County jails have traditionally served as holding facilities for people awaiting trial on criminal charges. They are not built for long term detention. Jail inmates are typically not allowed to go outside, nor do they have access to treatment programs to help them address their criminal behavior.

But the role of county jails expanded in 2012. Under the state legislature’s Justice Reinvestment Act, people convicted of misdemeanors in North Carolina began to serve their sentences in the local jail rather than in a state prison. The state pays the counties $40 a day to house these inmates, which sheriff’s officials say saves the state a considerable amount of money and space in the state prison system.

“The original discussions with regards to the Misdemeanor Confinement Program was to house inmates up to 180 days. But that has changed over the years, and now we have a few that are staying well beyond a year,” Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram explained of how the program has evolved over the years.

With the exception of Pender County, all of the county jails in the WECT viewing area are participating in the State Misdemeanor Confinement Program (SMCP).

Brunswick County is currently housing 28 inmates for the state who have been convicted of misdemeanors. 13 of those are serving a sentence of one year or longer when you count credit for time served after they were convicted.

In Brandon Hewett’s case, his sentence was unusually long. Authorities say he was convicted of 3 Driving While Impaired offenses, and given the maximum sentence of 3 years for each conviction. The judge ordered that those sentences be served consecutively for a total of 9 years in the county jail.

While some people publicly expressed concern that Hewett would have inadequate access to the outdoors for years on end, for Sheriff Ingram, the lack of services for substance abuse addiction was the bigger problem. He said without that treatment, prisons and jails can just be a revolving door for addicts.

“That person clearly is addicted to alcohol, and could benefit from treatment with regards to alcohol addiction, and they are not going to get that treatment in any local confinement facility that I know of,” Ingram said. “Having someone sit here 9 years in our facility is certainly not going to help them in regards to their addiction.”

It is unclear why the original limit of 180 days for misdemeanor confinement was extended. 3 other SMCP inmates in the Brunswick County jail are serving 730 day sentences, the longest sentences behind Brandon Hewett’s. It appears all 3 of those inmates are incarcerated for aggravated DWI offenses, and likely not getting intensive treatment to help with their potential alcohol addiction.

Hewett spent 328 days in Brunswick County custody for his 2017 DWI offenses, but it wasn’t until WECT and other media outlets began asking questions that a judge made a special exception on Friday and ordered that Hewett be transferred to state prison.

Judge James Bell, who originally sentenced Hewett to the maximum of 9 years behind bars for repeatedly driving drunk, is also the judge who signed off on Hewett’s transfer to prison where he will be able to receive treatment.

