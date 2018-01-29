Convicted killer's appeal based on 'excessive and emotionally charged' evidence

On appeal, attorneys for a Wilmington man convicted in the presumed death of his coworker reemphasize a central argument made at trial — there is little physical evidence that connects him to her disappearance.

Following a two-week trial, a jury found James Opelton Bradley, 55, guilty of second-degree murder in the disappearance of Shannon Rippy Van Newkirk, who was last seen April 5, 2014.

He was sentenced on June 29, 2017, to between 30 and 37.5 years in prison. Van Newkirk's body has never been found.

Bradley’s appellant brief, filed Friday, primarily focuses on the inclusion of evidence not directly related to Van Newkirk’s disappearance, including Bradley’s previous murder conviction in the 1988 killing of his eight-year-old stepdaughter, Ivy Gibson, the discovery of another missing woman’s body during the search for Van Newkirk, and two supernatural horror stories Bradley authored.

Prosecutors introduced the evidence during a three-day hearing in April 2016. Without a body, murder weapon, or confession, the state had to rely on circumstantial evidence to establish guilt.

Defense attorneys repeatedly objected to the admission of the evidence, which is described in the brief as “excessive and emotionally charged,” both at the hearing and again at trial.

“Because the trial court failed to enforce any limitation on the State’s presentation of 404(b) evidence, Bradley’s jurors were allowed to view photos of an eight-year-old girl smiling in her yearbook photo contrasted with photos of her decomposing body at her autopsy,” the brief states.

Bradley’s appellant attorney contends the Ivy and Tucker murders are inadmissible as evidence as the cases lack “unusual” similarities to Van Newkirk’s disappearance, which is required under Rule 404(b).

The only similarity between Ivy’s murder and Van Newkirk’s disappearance is that Bradley initially denied involvement in both cases, Bradley’s attorney states in the brief. However, unlike Van Newkirk’s case, Bradley later confessed to Ivy’s murder.

Similarly, his attorney argues the only established similarity between Van Newkirk and Tucker was that they both knew Bradley, and that the prosecution’s case only concentrated on the similarities between Tucker’s and Ivy’s murders rather than Van Newkirk’s killing.

“The State introduced photographs of Tucker’s decomposing body for no purpose other than to inflame the jury and fill in the gap of having no body in the case on trial,” the brief states.

Speaking to Bradley’s two short stores — The Beast Within and Serial Killer — his attorney argues that neither bear any likeness to the murders of Ivy and Tucker or Van Newkirk’s disappearance.

“As the perpetrator in (The Beast Within) was a werewolf-type creature, the conclusion that jurors could relate the thought processes of a werewolf to that of a man to find the man guilty of murder is just extraordinary,” Bradley’s attorney wrote.

His attorney concluded that due to the “extent, emotional impact and lack of relevance of the admitted 404(b) evidence),” Bradley must be granted a new trial.

Bradley is also charged with first-degree murder in Tucker’s killing. The state previously announced it will seek the death penalty in that case.

