Brunswick Co. moving forward with water improvement plans

Brunswick County officials say they are moving forward with a study of water treatment methods with an eye toward beginning construction of a new treatment method in the summer of 2019.

Earlier this month, the county approved a contract with CDM Smith.

“We are excited that, with the hard work of CDM Smith and our dedicated staff, we are moving forward with studying different treatment methods,” said Brunswick County Manager Ann Hardy. “These actions will enable us to determine the best treatment method - or combination of methods - for our water supply, not only for GenX but for other unregulated compounds that may be found.”

County officials say they currently are assessing several different treatment options including ion exchange, granular activated carbon, advanced oxidatation processes, and low pressure reverse osmosis.

A study on how these methods impact different compounds is due in March. A final report will be due in April, and design work on the selected treatment method or methods would begin in July.

Officials say design work should take approximately a year, and that construction should begin in the 2019-20 fiscal year. Construction would take approximately 18 months to complete.

