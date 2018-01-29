Public input sought on request for no-wake zone for part of Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway

Officials with the Wilmington District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is seeking public comment on an application for a no-wake zone for recreational vehicles off of Southport. (Source: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

Officials with the Wilmington District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is seeking public comment on an application for a no-wake zone for recreational vehicles for approximately 3,000 feet of the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway off of Southport.

Comments can be mailed to Jim Medlock of the US Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District, Wilmington, North Carolina 28403, or via email at aiwwcomments@usace.army.mil.

All comments must be received by the close of business on Feb. 28.

More information on the request can be found here.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.