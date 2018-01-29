Man tells deputies he shot at vehicle he thought was going to hit him

A man told Bladen County Sheriff's Office officials that he fired shots at a vehicle he thought was going to hit him Saturday night.

According to Major Larry Guyton with the sheriff's office, the incident happened at approximately 10:30 p.m. in Clarkton.

The victim told deputies that he had turned onto Peach Street after leaving a house in the area, and had stepped on the gas of his truck. He said he suddenly saw a man, who was wearing all black, standing in the middle of the road and had to swerve to miss the individual.

The driver then said that as he traveled toward Highway 701 Bypass, he heard gun shots. He said he looked back and saw the pedestrian firing a gun at him. The victim said he saw a deputy in the area, and alerted him to the situation.

Buckson Ellison was arrested at the scene and charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, discharging a firearm in city limits and carrying a concealed gun.

According to Guyton, Ellison told deputies that the truck swerved toward him and that he thought it was going to hit him. He said he then pulled out his pistol and shot at the vehicle.

Guyton said that two rounds possibly hit the truck but no shots entered the cab area.

