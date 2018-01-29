Local Food Conference returning to Burney Center next month

The eighth annual Local Food Conference will be held at UNCW's Burney Center on Friday, Feb. 16. (Source: WECT)

The eighth annual Local Food Conference will be held at UNCW's Burney Center on Friday, Feb. 16.

The event, which is presented by Feast Down East, will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Organizers say that the conference will allow the community to participate in large group conversations with the Cape Fear Food Council. These breakout sessions will take place between 10 a.m. and noon, and will "allow attendees to participate in the council’s current work to identify priority areas for advocacy and collaborative action around local food issues. The groups will be convened around the council’s four committees: Production & Processing, Distribution, Consumer Access, and Waste Reduction & Resource Recovery"

Attendees will be treated to a locally-sourced lunch prepared by UNCW Campus Dining staff from 12:15-1:30 p.m., according to organizers.

From 1:30-3 p.m, local and statewide organizations will have displays in the Burney Center lobby as part of the conference’s Community Foods Expo.

The expo also will have a food drive to benefit the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

For more information about the event, click here, or contact Sarah Daniels at 910-962-7723 or sarah@feastdowneast.org.

