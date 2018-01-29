Man convicted of murder in Pender County nightclub shooting granted parole

A Pender County man who has spent the last 23 years in prison for shooting another man to death outside a Pender County nightclub in 1993 has been granted parole.

Terry Dion James, 44, will be eligible to be released from prison on Jan. 19, 2021, according to the NC Post-Release Supervision & Parole Commission.

On August 18, 1994, James was convicted by a Pender County jury of first-degree murder and several other charges in connection with the shooting death of Hartense James.

Terry James was sentenced to life imprisonment for the crimes.

According to court documents, James along four other men were sitting in a car outside the Bordeaux Club on the night of March 6, 1993, when James told a man leaving the club not to go back in because "we're going to shoot the place up." The man went back inside the club to warn the patrons.

As the people began running out of the club, James instructed the driver to "go down [the road], then come back, and I'll be shooting the place [from the car]."

James pulled out an SKS semi-automatic rifle and began firing at the club.

Hartense James, who ran out of the club after receiving the warning, was struck in the side by a bullet while he was in his Ford Mustang. The bullet caused severe damage to his right kidney, abdominal aorta, and liver. Several people took Hartense to the hospital where he eventually died as a result of the gunshot wound.

Several bullets also struck another car parked next to Hartense's Ford Mustang.

SBI ballistic experts confirmed the bullet that hit Hartense James was fired from the SKS rifle but were unable to determine if the bullets that hit the second car were fired from the same rifle.

After the shooting, James went back to his sister's house where police arrested him the following morning. An officer found the rifle outside the home with only three rounds left in the thirty-round clip.

The state’s current sentencing law, Structured Sentencing, eliminates parole for crimes committed on or after Oct. 1, 1994, but the Post-Release Supervision & Parole Commission has the responsibility of paroling offenders who were sentenced under previous sentencing guidelines.

